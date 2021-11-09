Never forget our vets

The VA arranged assessments with a hearing specialist and a retired primary care doctor who had both contracted with the VA. This time, its bureaucrats determined that my father qualified for a top-notch hearing aid that was far superior to the devices he’d been buying.

I was with my dad during these VA medical assessments and everything was incredibly professional and thorough.

Our waits in the VA’s waiting room were never more than 15 minutes, and they always offered a glimpse into the lives of other veterans, whose lives had been impacted by their service.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Some were in wheelchairs and missing limbs.

Some, like my father, were elderly and finally getting treated for issues that happened long ago.

Some were younger and dealing with severe mental-health effects after serving tours in Afghanistan and Iraq — and they need help, as veteran suicide rates are at an all-time high.

Our government owes these vets the very best medical treatment, but, until recently, they didn’t get it.

Though improvements finally began to happen seven years ago in response to the VA’s scandal over the long wait times vets had to regularly endure, the VA still must do better.