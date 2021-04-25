New candles recreate office ambiance

The term “work from home” seems to be changing fast to “work from anywhere” as employers and employees have shifted from going into the office daily to working remotely with occasional office visits, i.e., once a month or less. Boom towns are transitioning to “Zoom towns,” that is, business conducted remotely via Zoom or any other video conferencing source, thanks once again to the pandemic and its effect on everything and everyone.
Statistically, 40% of people believe that the greatest benefit of remote work is the flexible schedule, and people who remotely work at least once a month are 24% more likely to be happy and productive.
With or without being labeled a byproduct of the pandemic, the number of people who work from home has increased by 140% since 2005. Today, 4.3 million people in the U.S. work from home at least half the time.
With all these statistics and positive thinking going forward, are employees really happy working remotely or are they secretly missing out on some part of the office experience?
According to a survey conducted by indeed.com, half of survey respondents say they miss their commute. Huh? Traffic jams, high gasoline prices and wear and tear on us humans, not to mention our cars?
Yes, they do. While the average commute time in the U.S. pre-pandemic was 26.6 minutes each way, people became accustomed to the routine and, without it, many missed some of the things they grew to like about their travel time, such as their favorite quick breakfast stop or favorite morning radio show or just relaxing to classical music before sitting at a desk.
Another surprise: 31% of survey respondents said they were calling Mom less often without their commute. However, although Mom has to take a backseat, the good news is that nearly half (48%) of newly remote employees say they are using the time saved on commuting to catch up on sleep, exercise and spend more time with their children.
Camaraderie also comes into play in that 45% of survey respondents miss in-person meetings with their coworkers and 73% miss socializing in person. Sure, you miss the birthday parties, coffee breaks and gossip when you work from home, but you can do it in your pajamas and that’s a big plus, especially on cold, rainy days.
For those who truly miss the office setting, can employers do more for their employees to help make their transition more comfortable? Apparently, the New York company R/GA decided there was something else they could do to help their employees get accustomed to working from home and it involved, of all things, their sense of smell.
We all know that a smell can instantly transport us back to a place and time in our memories, for example the smell of coconuts to palm trees and a beach vacation. R/GA decided to creatively harness the sense of smell to the scent of an office to placate employees who miss their cubicles.
Branded “Eau D’Office,” they developed six distinct candle scents reminiscent of their studio in New York, the aim of which was to “bring a piece of the office to every employee’s home.”
Scent No. 1 was the “Thursday Happy Hour on a High Table” fragrance and its descriptive wording reads “an inviting aroma of Bourbon, White Claw and Cheetos.” Cheetos? Apparently, it’s one of the main staples during happy hour. Who knew?
Scent 2 was “Sushi Thursday at the Café,” or “Spicy wasabi meets the zesty cleaning spray on a freshly wiped table.”
Scent 3, “Room 12F-1 After a 6-Hour Workshop,” was described as “a hardworking blend of antiperspirant and musky cologne in the smallest conference room.”
Scent 4, “Afternoon Rush at the Coffee Bar,” promises “an energizing blend of your 3:30 p.m. latte with a hint of brown sugar from the sold-out muffin case.”
No., “Warm 95-page deck left on the printer,” was one I could envision with plenty of imagination without even smelling the scent: “A crisp and inky scent of a deck (presentation) so important that you just left it there.” I’m guilty.
Finally, No. 5, “Breakfast leftovers in Edit Suite 1,” was described as “a bold bouquet of bacon egg and cheese after a 20-hour edit.” I’m hungry already.
For the aesthetic of the range, R/GA wanted a simple design on the candle and their scent descriptions had to be popular with the office crowd, a bit sophisticated, and infused with humor. The candles were originally created as a joke, but R/GA’s 650 employees loved them and insisted they added “a little ambience” while working at home.
It took me a while to find out where the general public can purchase the candles and finally found the site, tinyurl.com/34t4htyu, on Instagram. Sadly, they’re one of the few items not available on Amazon – so far.
In another candle twist, and as a result of the pandemic, heading to one’s favorite bar for a drink has been difficult or impossible over the past year. Miller Lite came up with ‘Bar Smell’ candles to help bring the aromatic experience of a bar into the home. The candles come in three scents: “Game Day Bar” features the smells of peanuts and jalapeno with “the subtle power of comfortable cracked leather,” while “Beer Garden Bar” mixes “green moss and the scents of tropical sunscreens, cracked wood and a buttery fresh-baked pretzel.”
Finally, for those that end their work day in some joint around the corner, “Dive Bar” combines “aromatic tobacco, brew scents of fermented yeast, musk and pine.”
Yes, I remember that smell so well.
