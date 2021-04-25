New candles recreate office ambiance

The term “work from home” seems to be changing fast to “work from anywhere” as employers and employees have shifted from going into the office daily to working remotely with occasional office visits, i.e., once a month or less. Boom towns are transitioning to “Zoom towns,” that is, business conducted remotely via Zoom or any other video conferencing source, thanks once again to the pandemic and its effect on everything and everyone.

Statistically, 40% of people believe that the greatest benefit of remote work is the flexible schedule, and people who remotely work at least once a month are 24% more likely to be happy and productive.

With or without being labeled a byproduct of the pandemic, the number of people who work from home has increased by 140% since 2005. Today, 4.3 million people in the U.S. work from home at least half the time.

With all these statistics and positive thinking going forward, are employees really happy working remotely or are they secretly missing out on some part of the office experience?

According to a survey conducted by indeed.com, half of survey respondents say they miss their commute. Huh? Traffic jams, high gasoline prices and wear and tear on us humans, not to mention our cars?