New Year’s resolutions for 2021

Yes, it’s that time again when many of us start thinking about New Year’s resolutions, even though to make it to February seems to be a great hurdle for most of us.
Research indicates that while 77% of people who committed to a New Year's resolution stuck to it for at least a week, only 8% of people actually fulfill the goals in a timely fashion — if ever. And after analyzing more than 31.5 million online global activities last January, Strava, the social network for athletes, revealed that Jan. 12 seems to be the fateful day when most people report failing at least one, more, or all of their resolutions.
Maybe we ought to change the word “resolution” to something more palatable to make it more attractive so that we don’t crash and burn 13 days into 2021. The word “promise” sounds a little gentler, “guarantee” sounds too much like a contract, “pledge” should be reserved only for the flag and “vow” is already taken for marriage.
The New York Post recommends starting your New Year’s promises with a small change and then tackle the next one after a bit of progress is made on the first. A daily mantra for success might help: change is always hard, and results won’t happen overnight, so don’t be too quick to give up after the first two weeks of the New Year.
Internet sources provided some promises/resolutions you might want to incorporate into your list (I’ve picked a couple myself):
Live your life in comfort and treat yourself, without guilt, to a couple of pairs of pants with elastic at the waist rather than waist clinching buttons or zippers.
Collect all leftover 2020 calendars and burn them; let none remain in view or in file cabinets, even those with cute dog or cat photos.
Turn all high heel shoes into flats except for one pair of black ones for dressy occasions -- your bunions and corns will appreciate you.
Unfollow all the Kardashians (enough said).
Unfriend every person who shares their unsolicited diet or exercise regimen (I’ve got my own problems sticking to a low-carb diet).
Floss every day — and not just with wild abandon in the week leading up to a cleaning.
Don’t text any toxic person back. You know the one. We all have one.
On at least one business Zoom call, actually dress up for it complete with makeup and a bottom that matches the top.
Find at least one occasion when you can use the word “verisimilitude” (I know -- I had to look it up, too, and it means “the appearance of being true or real,” i.e., most fiction writers and filmmakers aim at some kind of verisimilitude to give their stories an air of reality -- probably works to describe most politicians, too).
Sign up for a marathon (a virtual marathon is acceptable on my list).
Do so much yoga that it actually justifies wearing yoga pants 24/7.
Read more (or at least turn the subtitles on while binge-watching TV).
This year, purchase lottery tickets (but buy them at a store that had at least one past winner).
Wake up before noon on the weekends (this one has to be for non-pet owners because my beagle rises at 7 a.m. every day and when she’s got to go out, there is no stopping her or me).
Stop daring people to lick frozen flagpoles.
Watch more cute and cuddly kitten videos on YouTube.
The next time you get a robot answering your call, tell it to have a nice day before hanging up.
Switch your username to “password” and your password to “username” to make each a lot harder for hackers to figure out (well, it was until splashed all over the internet).
Lose weight tips: hide candy somewhere you'll never find it, Google the internet for an anti-gravity machine so you weigh less, find a more accurate scale (or just throw it out) and buy new clothes big enough to account for next year’s holidays (be prepared).
Stop making resolutions on Dec. 31 of each year.
There were two comments about New Year’s resolutions that I loved. The first was: My resolution is to rediscover the difference between wants and needs, and may I have all I need and want all I have.
Second, from poet Alfred Lord Tennyson, more poetic than I could ever be to end this: “Hope smiles from the threshold of the year to come, whispering, ‘It will be happier.’”
