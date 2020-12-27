New Year’s resolutions for 2021

Yes, it’s that time again when many of us start thinking about New Year’s resolutions, even though to make it to February seems to be a great hurdle for most of us.

Research indicates that while 77% of people who committed to a New Year's resolution stuck to it for at least a week, only 8% of people actually fulfill the goals in a timely fashion — if ever. And after analyzing more than 31.5 million online global activities last January, Strava, the social network for athletes, revealed that Jan. 12 seems to be the fateful day when most people report failing at least one, more, or all of their resolutions.

Maybe we ought to change the word “resolution” to something more palatable to make it more attractive so that we don’t crash and burn 13 days into 2021. The word “promise” sounds a little gentler, “guarantee” sounds too much like a contract, “pledge” should be reserved only for the flag and “vow” is already taken for marriage.

The New York Post recommends starting your New Year’s promises with a small change and then tackle the next one after a bit of progress is made on the first. A daily mantra for success might help: change is always hard, and results won’t happen overnight, so don’t be too quick to give up after the first two weeks of the New Year.