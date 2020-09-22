Next president must fill Ginsburg seat

Graham, who went on to become the committee's chair, now says he will support Trump "in any effort to move forward regarding the recent vacancy created by the passing of Justice Ginsburg."

The hypocrisy is beyond sickening. It is dangerous.

As Obama wrote in his statement on Ginsburg's passing, "A basic principle of the law — and of everyday fairness — is that we apply rules with consistency, and not based on what's convenient or advantageous in the moment. The rule of law, the legitimacy of our courts, the fundamental workings of our democracy all depend on that basic principle."

Obama added that the issues that the court will have a role in deciding, including "whether or not our economy is fair, our society is just, women are treated equally, our planet survives and our democracy endures," were too important for "anything less than an unimpeachable process."

Ginsburg was a lifelong champion of the ideal of fairness. As a lawyer, she argued six sexual-discrimination cases before the Supreme Court, winning five of them, years before President Bill Clinton tapped her for the court. As a Supreme Court justice, she wrote powerful dissents against court decisions that denied recourse to victims of sex-based pay disparity and others that opened the door to state voter suppression efforts.