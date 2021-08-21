No-buzz beer making noise

A couple of years ago, as my 20-something daughter was heading out to run some errands, I asked her to stop at the liquor store to get a six-pack of nonalcoholic beer. Chatting with the clerk, she mentioned that it was for her dad. "How long has he been sober?" he asked. "Um, he's not," she replied.

She was right, in the sense that he meant. I'm not a recovering alcoholic, so I'm not putting myself at high risk on the occasions that I have a real beer. I just usually drink the teetotaler's mix because I prefer it. Also because a couple of drinks tends to put me to sleep.

OK, so maybe I'm not the guy you want planning your bachelor weekend in Vegas or your football tailgate. My sister, a serious wine buff, has been known to greet me singing, "Every party needs a pooper, that's why we invited you ... " It's not that I don't drink. It's just that I can make a case of real beer last longer than the NBA season.

This may sound unfortunate, especially considering that my youngest stepson and my daughter-in-law operate their own craft brewery in Atlanta. In that respect, I may be considered a waste of a stepdad.