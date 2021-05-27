No excuse for arrests of reporters

Brown's killing has spurred weeks of protest in Elizabeth City. Journalists from across the Southeast and the nation have been there as the public's eyes and ears on what is going on.

Reporters do not intend to become part of the story. But the arrests of the Staunton team is a story that is, unfortunately, becoming more common in the era of social justice protests that started last year after the death of George Floyd, killed by a Minneapolis police officer.

At least 117 U.S. journalists were arrested in 2020, according to a report by the Freedom of the Press Foundation. In 2019, the number was 9. That's a 1,200% increase.

In one case, local officials went to the point of prosecuting Andrea Sahouri, a reporter for the Des Moines Register, also part of the Gannett/USA TODAY Network, on misdemeanor charges related to her coverage of protests on May 31, 2020. She was acquitted in March.

Arresting reporters does not benefit anyone. It does not serve the public or taxpayers, who pay the salary of law enforcement and the governments that hire them.

Inevitably, the arrests hurt most the agency that conducts the police action. Whenever any institution tries to suppress reporting, people wonder what they are hiding. What is it that they don't want the public to see?