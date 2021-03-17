No such thing as a second-class COVID vaccine

Dr. Mark Ghaly, California's Health and Human Services secretary, rolled up his shirt sleeve before TV cameras and reporters last Thursday at Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza to get inoculated with the newest COVID-19 vaccine authorized for use in the U.S., a one-shot version made by Johnson & Johnson. In Oakland, the state's surgeon general, and public health director and other top health officials did the same.

The events were convened in largely nonwhite communities as part of an effort to assure people hesitant to get vaccinated that the shots are safe — and that this one in particular is not an inferior version, despite having less impressive results in clinical trials than the other two vaccines available in the U.S.

Such doubts have already taken root, as LA Times columnist Erika D. Smith reported last week. Health officials are rightly worried that as the Johnson & Johnson shot becomes more available, people might reject it as "second-class shot" foisted on low-income residents and communities of color while the "better" vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna are reserved for wealthier and whiter areas. It's certainly an understandable fear, considering the racial disparities in infections and in the initial phase of the vaccine rollout.