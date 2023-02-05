I recently received an email addressed, “Dear charitable organization,” and signed, “Amazon Smile Team,” informing all nonprofits that it is going to discontinue their AmazonSmile program Feb. 20.

For those that don’t know about the program, Amazon began it in 2013 “to make it easier for customers to support their favorite charities” by donating 0.5% of their purchase via Amazon to the charity they select.

“After almost a decade of running AmazonSmile, we learned that with so many eligible organizations — more than 1 million globally — our ability to have an impact was often spread too thin,” the next paragraph states.

Yes, we hear you, Amazon, because all the nonprofits you helped via the program also were “spread too thin” for the past few years when COVID prevented us to conduct needed fundraisers to show our public that we were still alive, but struggling. We, however, did not have founder and former CEO Jeff Bezos’ billions sitting in our bank account to tap should it become too rough to survive. After all, Jeff needs to survive because his yachts and mansions need maintaining.

The email notice goes on to say that Amazon now “wants to see the benefits of a more focused approach” with its investments in programs like Amazon Future Engineer and its $2 billion investment in building affordable housing.

That’s all well and good, but do you know what, Jeff? The clients all nonprofits work to better are often living in poverty and that affordable housing would be welcomed, but what do nonprofits do in the meantime to add a little extra to their slim quarterly net profit?

To add to more bad news, Amazon also decided to lay off its workers. Of course, it is not the only Big Tech conglomerate to lay off huge numbers of employees since the end of the pandemic hiring spree: Alphabet (12,000), Google (12,000), Facebook’s parent company (11,000), Twitter (4,000), Microsoft (10,000), Salesforce (8,000) and Amazon (18,000).

According to fastcompany.com, a major fault at Amazon planning has a lot to do with spaghetti: “The culture has long been about throwing plenty of spaghetti at the wall and seeing what sticks.” Though that way of doing business has often led to success, it also resulted in the Alexa AI assistant platform losing $10 billion in 2022, according to a report from Business Insider. Amazon was seemingly building every Alexa-powered product that popped into its head, and the results felt random. Amazon’s rationale is that the company will benefit from fewer people making tougher decisions.

Perhaps, but I have a feeling those 18,000 employees being laid off aren’t part of the higher ups making bad decisions to begin with.

The email throws a bone to the nonprofits that participated in the AmazonSmile program: “To help nonprofits like you plan ahead, we will also provide you with a one-time payment equivalent to three months of payments based on what you accrued in 2022 through the program. The timing of this final payment will be approximately 60 to 90 days after Feb. 20. We hope that this will help minimize the impact that this decision might have.”

Well, thanks, Amazon, for a smidgen of help, but many nonprofits have difficulty waiting 60 to 90 days, but we’ll hang in there because we are a nonprofit and that is what is expected of us.

A nonprofit is subject to a sudden turn of events that is not seen in any crystal ball. In fact, it happens in minutes, not 60 to 90 days out. Take, for example, an animal rescue around holiday time. The nonprofit was celebrating at the beginning of December feeling pretty good for paying off a Care Credit bill that was used to help emergency surgery of an animal down in Hickory, one of those emergency care places that charges a fee to all owners, rich or poor, the moment you walk in the door. That zero balance didn’t last long though. By New Year’s, two struggling families contacted the same nonprofit because their beloved pets were on the brink of death, no fault of their own, and children were crying in the background of the two calls that came in.

We’re a nonprofit, so we don’t turn a blind eye to a grieving family because our funds are low. Both animals, a cat and a dog, survived, and the two families’ holiday turned out happier as they welcomed 2023.

Oh, and incidentally, although Amazon is crying the blues about the state of its bottom line, Amazon’s gross profit for the 12 months ending Sept. 30, 2022, was $216.165 billion, a 14.27% increase year-over-year.

And according to Forbes.com, by the end of 2022, Jeff Bezos was the second richest person in the world whose net worth was $171 billion. Number one was Elon Musk with $219 billion. For those who don’t know Musk, he’s the guy who heavily invests in Tesla battery-powered cars along with his desire to get to Mars.

I read up on him and thought Musk’s quote about Mars was clever: “I would like to die on Mars. Just not on impact,” but Ray Bradberry, the author of Fahrenheit 451 and who in 2007 received a Special Citation by the Pulitzer Prize Board for his distinguished career, had a quote just a bit better than Musk about Mars: “It’s not going to do any good if we land on Mars if we’re stupid.”

Or charitable.