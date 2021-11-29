North Carolinian wins coveted National Book Award

In a separate plotline, we learn from the author-narrator that he is on a book tour for a new book, also titled “Hell of a Book.” He catches our attention when we first meet him running naked through the halls of a hotel at 3:30 in the morning, being chased by the husband of a woman with whom he had been making love. He also meets someone who could be a serious love interest. The book tour part of the book, Mott says, started out as a separate book.

We also meet The Kid, an imaginary figure who appears in the narrator’s mind on a regular basis. The Kid’s formidable presence is evidence that the narrator has some severe mental health challenges.

Through Soot’s experiences, Mott forces readers to confront the continuing horrors of racism in our society. This description of racial injustice could have been a stand-alone book, separate from the narrator’s book tour experiences. Readers can judge whether they prefer the book divided or, as it is, in a single volume.

Mott’s frontal attack on racism surprised me because his early writing avoided racial topics.

In 2013 when I read “The Returned,” his debut novel set in a place like Columbus County about dead people returning to life, I was surprised that race and racism played no part in his book.