Not everything is terrible

There was a run on guns. This struck me, even at the time, as overwrought. People feared that civil strife could be in the offing, and that they might have to defend their supplies of ramen noodles and peanut butter from marauding gangs.

We worried that the lockdowns would result in a spike in suicides and that school closings would rob children and teenagers of education and socialization.

Seven months on, some of those worries proved to be well-grounded, but many did not.

The stock market made up all of its losses by August. That's not to say the economy is in good shape. More than 163,000 businesses have closed, almost 98,000 of them permanently. That represents real hardship for owners, employees and customers. But out of 32.5 million businesses nationwide, that's still a tiny fraction. Unemployment remains high at nearly 8%, but it has declined considerably from above 14% in March.

Prospects for a vaccine look promising. There will be setbacks -- Johnson and Johnson halted one of its trials over the weekend due to the unexplained illness of one volunteer -- but the outlook for a widely available vaccine or vaccines by the middle of 2021 remains good.

It turned out that ventilators were not as crucial in treating this virus as expected.