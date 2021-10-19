October hurricane on the Outer Banks

It's October on the Outer Banks. A late hurricane is threatening to wash away the beaches and blow down the old wooden houses that have been family treasures for generations. The Boston Red Sox are struggling to make the playoffs.

This sounds real, but it is the setting for compelling new fiction, “The Last First Kiss,” a book by former lawyer, judge, and law professor Walter Bennett. He lives in Chapel Hill with his wife Betsy, the former director of the N. C. Museum of Natural Sciences

If you are past retirement age, and sometimes wonder what your life would have been like if, instead of breaking up with your high school sweetheart, you all had married and lived a different, an entirely different, life and if sometimes your imagination takes you back 50 or 60 years, and memories of those tender times make you blush, if that is you, maybe you should not read this book.

If you do, it could set your heart ablaze in a dangerous way.

But if you pass this book by, you will miss some of the best writing to come out of the recent North Carolina literary scene.