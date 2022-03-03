Old normal gets new appreciation

We were out of coffee this morning, so one of us had to do an emergency run to the “corner store.” Ten minutes later, the volunteer came back with a pound of French ground. The woman at Walgreens had to take it out from a locked glass enclosure, he reported with a resigned smile.

At home, meanwhile, the TV flashed shocking images of the reality besieging a citizenry who two weeks ago shared our assumptions that the comforts would always be there and easily accessed. The baggy-eyed Ukrainians hiding from missiles in basements are deprived of just about everything they’d expect on an ordinary morning.

Who would have thought that naked aggression recalling the horrors of World War II would visit a peaceful European country in the year 2022 — and that it would be the evil work of one unhinged man? But there it was, dismantling so many premises that contributed to good sleep in the developed world.

The relief in President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address came from its being a throwback to less stressful times. Almost no attendee wore a mask, and everyone could freely mix.

Most in the West did experience some level of deprivation in the COVID-19 pandemic. Their hardships now seem minor next to the terror overtaking Ukraine.