One-party control = campus chaos

So now, directly or indirectly, the legislature appoints all trustees.

According to research by an UNC alum, who asked not to be named, here’s a breakdown of the board of governors 25 members: 20 are male (80%), 21 are white (84%), 20 are Republicans (80%), four are unaffiliated (16%), and one is a Democrat (4%).

Of the 13 UNC-Chapel Hill trustees, 11 are male (84.6%), 12 are White (92.3%), seven are Republicans (53.8%), two are unaffiliated (15.4%) and four are Democrats (30.8%).

The alum wrote me: “More diversity on the board could theoretically rein in some of the craziness over there. Or would at least ensure that other perspectives are included before they do something.”

More diversity also might help keep strong female leaders.

First, Margaret Spellings left as president of the UNC System. She had been education secretary for President George W. Bush, but wasn’t conservative enough for the board of governors. Then Carol Folt was forced out as UNC-Chapel Hill chancellor after she took a strong stand for removing the "Silent Sam" monument to students who served in the Confederate military.

Will today’s controversy jeopardize Susan King, the journalism school's dean since 2012?