One-party control = campus chaos

The Hussman School of Journalism and Media at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill fostered the state’s tradition of great newspapers, reporters and editors. Now it is fostering a debate engulfing the school, the university and journalism itself.
The debate flows from one-party control of the state universities’ boards of trustees.
UNC-Chapel Hill trustees refused to grant tenure to Nikole Hannah-Jones, who was offered the Knight Chair in Race and Investigative Journalism. She is a Pulitzer Prize-winning Black journalist who led The New York Times' 1619 Project examination of slavery in the United States. Both previous Knight chairs, who were white, were tenured.
Each state university’s board of trustees has 13 members. Before December 2016, the University of North Carolina System's board of governors elected eight trustees and the governor appointed four. Each student body president is the 13th member.
Then Democrat Roy Cooper was elected governor in November 2016. The next month, the Republican-led General Assembly hurriedly passed — and outgoing GOP Gov. Pat McCrory signed — a bill stripping the governor of trustee appointments.
The legislation gave the governor’s appointments to the General Assembly, two elected by the House and two by the Senate. The legislature also selects all members of the system's board of governors — and always has.
So now, directly or indirectly, the legislature appoints all trustees.
According to research by an UNC alum, who asked not to be named, here’s a breakdown of the board of governors 25 members: 20 are male (80%), 21 are white (84%), 20 are Republicans (80%), four are unaffiliated (16%), and one is a Democrat (4%).
Of the 13 UNC-Chapel Hill trustees, 11 are male (84.6%), 12 are White (92.3%), seven are Republicans (53.8%), two are unaffiliated (15.4%) and four are Democrats (30.8%).
The alum wrote me: “More diversity on the board could theoretically rein in some of the craziness over there. Or would at least ensure that other perspectives are included before they do something.”
More diversity also might help keep strong female leaders.
First, Margaret Spellings left as president of the UNC System. She had been education secretary for President George W. Bush, but wasn’t conservative enough for the board of governors. Then Carol Folt was forced out as UNC-Chapel Hill chancellor after she took a strong stand for removing the "Silent Sam" monument to students who served in the Confederate military.
Will today’s controversy jeopardize Susan King, the journalism school's dean since 2012?
John Drescher reported in The Assembly digital magazine that the man the journalism school was named for in 2019 — Walter Hussman Jr., publisher of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette — emailed King and other university leaders in December about Hannah-Jones.
“I worry about the controversy of tying the UNC journalism school to the 1619 Project," his email says. "Based on her own words, many will conclude she is trying to push an agenda, and they will assume she is manipulating historical facts to support it.”
Drescher wrote that the pushback from Hussman, who pledged $25 million to the school, “underscores issues about donor influence at the university, which is increasingly reliant on major gifts in light of mandated tuition freezes and minimal legislative-funding increases.”
Drescher, a graduate of the journalism school, is former executive editor of The News & Observer and a former editor at The Washington Post.
He wrote that a debate is raging between journalists like Hussman, “an evangelist of old-school objectivity” and “a growing number, including many younger journalists, (who) see objectivity as a trap.”
Hannah-Jones put it this way in an NPR podcast: “(W)hen white Americans say to me, ‘I just want factual reporting,’ what they're saying to me is they want reporting from a white perspective ... with a white normative view, and that simply has never been objective.”
The journalism school is the right place for that debate. But can the school survive the debate?
Gary Pearce was a newspaperman, political consultant and adviser to Gov. Jim Hunt. He blogs about politics and government at newdayfornc.com.