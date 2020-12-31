OPINION: 2020's Good News

"Literacy might be the most important skill," says Norberg. "It's the skill that makes it possible to acquire other skills. We've never seen literacy at these high levels ever before. (Even) in the most problematic countries around the world, it's better than it was in the richest countries 50, 60 years ago. That's most important for those who have the least."

Of course, there were bad trends in 2020. Murder rose in the United States. Social media algorithms divided us further. "Suicide is up," I tell Norberg.

"I can definitely see the problems," he replies, "but once upon a time, if you ended up in the wrong school or neighborhood, you had nowhere to go -- no other community available to you. Now there is, and that opens up a world of opportunity. Some awful things as well, but some beautiful things."

That meant that even during this pandemic, people found new ways to help others.

Volunteers used the internet to find better ways to donate their time. Young people brought food to the elderly.

Zoom and Slack taught us that not being in the office sometimes works as well, or better.

Businesses had new tools with which to adapt.