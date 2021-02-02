OPINION: Black smokers don't need White saviors

When it comes to deceptive marketing, Big Tobacco is no match for big government.

A coalition of 23 attorneys general is asking the Food and Drug Administration to ban menthol cigarettes, and the broadside against consumer freedom is carefully cloaked in appeals for social justice.

In a Jan. 22 letter to the FDA, the prosecutors take pains to point out that menthol smokers are disproportionally Black. They cite a study showing 89% of African Americans who smoke prefer menthol while only 26% of white smokers choose the mint-flavored tobacco.

"It is important to protect vulnerable populations, and in this regard disparities in menthol cigarette use demand action," the letter states.

"Protect" is the operative word. These arrogant AGs, a majority of whom are white, somehow believe it's their sworn duty to save African Americans from themselves.

In the nation's top tobacco-producing state, North Carolina, Attorney General Josh Stein sold his support for a menthol ban with a prediction that the policy change will "help mitigate harm to communities of color," as a press release on his website says. Yet those communities are sharply divided on the issue.