OPINION: Boycotts can moderate Georgia voting law

While brochures are designed to influence voters, water bottles and snacks are meant only to keep them comfortable. Walter Shaub, who led the U.S. Office of Government Ethics during the Obama and Trump administrations, noted that voting in some minority precincts can be an endurance test.

"But we know who these politicians force to stand in line all day long," Shaub wrote in a Twitter post. "I've never once stood in line for even five minutes where I get to vote. This racism is thorough."

Although Senate Bill 202 allows voters to receive "self-service water from an unattended receptacle," the heavy-handed ban on refreshments has dominated news coverage, overshadowing other parts of the law. It strikes people as mean-spirited and petty.

Justifying it as a hedge against subtle influence-peddling or soft bribery simply doesn't pass the smell test in a state that allows candidates and officeholders to accept gifts worth $100 or less without reporting them as campaign contributions.

Legislators who dine on lobbyists' dime and consider themselves incorruptible but think we ordinary voters can be bought off for (literal) peanuts show profound disrespect to the people they represent.