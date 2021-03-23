OPINION: Bring back the talking filibuster

President Joe Biden wants to make the filibuster great again.

Facing the prospect of legislative logjams that could derail his policy agenda, Biden recently told ABC News anchor George Stephanopoulos that he supports a Senate rule change to restore the talking filibuster, where marathon floor speeches are used to block bills from receiving a vote.

Biden previously opposed calls to reform or eliminate the cloture rule, which requires a 60-member supermajority to force a vote on filibustered legislation. Conservative commentators fumed over the flip-flop, which a Washington Post headline described as a "warning shot" aimed at Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and Senate Republicans.

It's far from a foregone conclusion, however, that obstructionism would persuade moderate Democrats like West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin and Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema to support ending the filibuster -- or that the president would nudge them in that direction.

Biden sounded more like a Senate alum waxing nostalgic than a smooth operator plotting a gradual shift toward embracing the nuclear option. He described the traditional filibuster as "what it used to be when I first got to the Senate back in the old days."