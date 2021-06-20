OPINION: Building boxes of wisdom

My father has been collecting famous sayings, revelations, principles and words of wisdom since the early 1970s. He does not journal. Instead, he writes these words down on the back of business cards or pieces of paper and puts them in notebooks or in boxes where he can go through them from time to time. He is always adding to his collection, and he has them stored at various places throughout his home. Some of them are always visible.

In many ways, these cards are like the hieroglyphics of his life. An archeologist could come upon them years from now and really get to know my father by the words he has collected over the last 50 years. Some of these sayings are religious, some philosophical, others practical, and more are simply about thinking and behaviors which may lead to a joyful life. Many are not easy sayings and take time to digest and live out.

Dad shares qualities with Abraham Lincoln who wrote fragments of wisdom down, some of it his own, in order to have it for present use in a debate or speech. Both men love stories. Both men focus on the ‘inner life;’ spending some time thinking about what is truly important and meaningful. They simply do not concern themselves about being just moral and ethical, but living a deeper, more spiritual, more divine life.