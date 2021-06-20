OPINION: Building boxes of wisdom

My father has been collecting famous sayings, revelations, principles and words of wisdom since the early 1970s. He does not journal. Instead, he writes these words down on the back of business cards or pieces of paper and puts them in notebooks or in boxes where he can go through them from time to time. He is always adding to his collection, and he has them stored at various places throughout his home. Some of them are always visible.
In many ways, these cards are like the hieroglyphics of his life. An archeologist could come upon them years from now and really get to know my father by the words he has collected over the last 50 years. Some of these sayings are religious, some philosophical, others practical, and more are simply about thinking and behaviors which may lead to a joyful life. Many are not easy sayings and take time to digest and live out.
Dad shares qualities with Abraham Lincoln who wrote fragments of wisdom down, some of it his own, in order to have it for present use in a debate or speech. Both men love stories. Both men focus on the ‘inner life;’ spending some time thinking about what is truly important and meaningful. They simply do not concern themselves about being just moral and ethical, but living a deeper, more spiritual, more divine life.
Dad has always been building these boxes of wisdom. While some men play golf, he reads. When he finds something which strikes him as poignant or meaningful, he will stop, write it down, and begin to file the card away in an appropriate category.
One cannot call what dad does a hobby. It goes deeper. He is constantly learning and, then, sharing the words. He goes through the cards periodically and talks about them with family and church members. He is always teaching something. One year, for his birthday, he requested cards from family and friends. His favorite comes from a private note a church member wrote him which both reminded and encouraged him to be steady in the midst of God’s working—to be grounded where he was. He says it helped him master some things in his life at an important time.
One of the things he has taught his children is to not just simply read something for reading’s sake, but to take the knowledge and principles read and make application to it; seeing how it might apply in a deeper way for our lives. As a minister, he is concerned about spiritual things first, but is also interested in every other aspect of living, too.
When I think of my father, there are the usual and wonderful things: catching me off the diving board, rescuing me from the roof when the Frisbee landed there and I went to retrieve it, providing the right words of wisdom at the right times.
Yet, the most important thing he has done is invested in my eternal life through his words of wisdom; many from the cards he has kept and added to over the years. In many ways, he has inspired me to catch others by sharing my own notes and cards with colleagues and students.
He’s not a sage. He’s not afraid to share where he has struggled, failed or messed up. By sharing his stories, and his wisdom, he has brought comfort and encouragement to his family and many others.
He’s not as concerned about my feelings as much as he is concerned about building tools within me to become a better man. He’s still catching me, but not so much physically. We don’t throw the ball anymore, but he throws me things to read and consider. He’s pushing me intellectually and spiritually.
Great fathers and mentors give of their best selves. None are perfect, and their gifts stem from not trying to be.
Dad estimates he has at least 500 cards in his collection. Some are new while others display tattered ink and dog eared corners from use. Those are weathered like him. Most of them are categorized or rubber banded together so he can get right to them when needed. His habit is to have a group with him all the time so he can read through them while sitting in the car in the course of a day.
One of his friends said he learned something from him each time they were together. I understand his sentiment. There is a lot of wisdom and principles included on dad’s various cards, but what is more important far beyond the words is the fact he has lived their meaning and passed them onto others.
Happy Father’s Day!
Brent Tomberlin is a social studies instructor at South Caldwell High School and CCC&TI. He can be reached at coachtomberlin@gmail.com.