OPINION: Call the violence Trump created sedition

President Donald Trump incited his followers to “Fight for Trump” at a rally Wednesday morning, and they took him at his word.

When pro-Trump rioters stormed the U.S. Capitol and stopped Congress from certifying President-elect Joe Biden’s victory, the “law and order” president didn’t urge them to stand down. After all, they were just doing his bidding. He had whipped them into a frenzy with a 90-minute rant which promised that a “rigged” election would be reversed.

After the besieged Capitol was under lockdown, with legislators huddled under desks, shots fired, and GOP leaders begging Trump to halt the insurrectionists, he also released a video that only fueled the fire. “We had an election that was stolen from us,” Trump said. “But you have to go home now. ... We love you. ... I know how you feel.”

If anyone doubted the president was committing sedition, those doubts should be over. Trump is undermining the national security of our country. He should be forced to resign.

Let’s be clear here: The president incited this unprecedented attack. Asking him politely to stop is like asking an arsonist to put out a massive forest fire he deliberately set, match by match.