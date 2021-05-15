OPINION: CDC should stay in its lane

When the four-month freeze expired, then-President Donald Trump signed an executive order directing the Department of Health and Human Services and CDC to evaluate the necessity of additional measures to pause residential evictions. Under then-Director Robert Redfield, the CDC instituted a Sept. 4 moratorium applying to all rental properties in the United States.

Originally set to expire on Dec. 31, the CDC order was extended three times — once by Congress and twice by the agency itself. A coalition of plaintiffs including the Alabama Association of Realtors sued the DHHS and CDC in November, leading to last week’s court decision.

Housing advocates are raising concerns that the coronavirus pandemic could spawn a homelessness epidemic, and the U.S. Department of Justice said it would appeal Friedrich’s ruling.

If an eviction moratorium is sound public policy, Congress should do its job and enact one through actual legislation. A flawed process can sometimes produce a desirable outcome, but the ends don’t justify the means.

Federal rules have the force of law, and people who fail to follow administrative diktats are often subject to criminal penalties. Property owners faced a year in jail and a fine of up to $250,000 for flouting the eviction moratorium.