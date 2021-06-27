OPINION: Challenging us for the long view

Effective leaders challenge the rest of us on the issues of the day. They navigate the ship of history through troubled waters. They take a stand. They do so knowing there will be recriminations from people who don’t like them personally or politically, but they give direction anyway. With their words and actions, they move us forward.

Great leaders look at how history can help through the great challenges; those immediate moments which both give us immense joy and present tragic feelings of loss.

Two instances, out of many, are the moments when President Abraham Lincoln went to Gettysburg to offer a few remarks at the dedication of the new union cemetery in 1863 and when President Barack Obama spoke at the funeral of a South Carolina state senator and minister following the Charleston shooting in the summer of 2015.

Both speeches were eulogies for their times, but also affirmations for Americans and the country at large. Lincoln’s Gettysburg Address remains one of the greatest speeches in American History and literature. President Obama drew on Lincoln’s words to give meaning to the struggles of the country in the recent past. Lincoln gave his speech in the midst of the Civil War. Obama offered his sermon amidst racial strife and violence stemming from the Civil War and America’s racial hardships since.