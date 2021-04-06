OPINION: Defending the Karens

As parents of three teenage daughters, my wife and I expend a lot of our leisure time managing other people’s laundry. Because our children are at an age when I can no longer differentiate their underwear according to their favorite colors or cartoon characters, I often beckon them to join in on the fun by collecting their own freshly-cleaned clothes from the laundry basket so that they can strew them randomly throughout their bedrooms.

Inevitably, my youngest daughter fails to heed my calls because she’s practicing YouTube self-hypnosis somewhere in the house while wearing a pair of expensive noise-cancelling headphones. When I finally find her and disconnect her Wi-Fi life-support, I usually ask her what she’s watching, to which she recently replied with a mischievous smile, “I’m watching Karen videos.”

For those of you who’ve managed to avoid the soul-sucking world of social media culture over the past year or so, “Karen” has become a generic label for anyone over the age of 18 (man, woman, or other) who throws an angry fit in public, usually because someone else isn’t following the rules as understood by the “Karen” in question. Unfortunately for Karens everywhere, these disputes are often recorded on cell phones (probably being financed by the recorders’ parents) and wind up on YouTube, SnapTok, or whatever those meddling kids are using these days.