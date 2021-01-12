OPINION: Disgraceful discourse ours to correct

But how are Trump’s political foes, who’ve told their supporters to get into peoples’ faces or disrupt their restaurant meals, or who used highly inflammatory words to gin up protesters, better?

When our alleged leaders are totally lacking any semblance of grace, where does that leave us?

In a world lacking in grace, people are at each other’s throats. They don’t care to understand ideas or points of view that challenge theirs. No, it’s easier to demonize and make caricatures of those who hold different ideas or political viewpoints; it’s easier to destroy opposing thought.

In a world lacking in grace, political leaders aren’t leaders at all; they’re followers. They seek power by feeding red meat to just enough followers to get them across the finish line on election day. They care only about the 51% who supported them — and turn a blind eye to the 49% who didn’t, further dividing our increasingly fractured country.

In a world lacking in grace, civility is lost. Neighbors turn on neighbors who put the wrong political signs in their front yards. Politics becomes all-consuming and never-ending. Anger becomes all-consuming and ever-increasing. Hatred rears its ugly head, with violence waiting in the wings, looking for any opportunity to erupt.