OPINION: Downsides of raising the minimum wage

For most Americans, being asked if they favor a higher minimum wage is like asking if they like sunshine and ice cream. What's not to like about increasing the rewards for low-paid workers -- especially for anyone who has ever been a low-paid worker?

This is one of those ideas that you might think would generate disagreement along partisan lines. President Joe Biden wants to increase the national minimum wage to $15 an hour, up from $7.25. It's no surprise that 87% of Democrats support the idea. The surprise is that 62% of Republicans agree. Empathy for essential workers during the pandemic has only made the idea more appealing.

But just because an idea is popular doesn't mean it's wise. What economics teaches is that no government intervention in the economy comes without costs, some of which greatly outweigh benefits. This one has major flaws.

The most obvious drawback is that raising the price of anything causes people to pay for less of it. Double the price of a gallon of gas or a pound of ground beef and consumers will cut back on their consumption. When businesses have to pay their employees more, they will search for ways to reduce staffing.