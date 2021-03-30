OPINION: Forced Patriotism: unlawful and un-American

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban's decision to stop playing the anthem before games prompted that measure. The Mavs' experiment ended abruptly last month when NBA officials said the league would require all 30 of its teams to include the anthem in pregame ceremonies.

Controversy continues to swirl as the silent protest former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick started in August 2016 spreads throughout professional, collegiate and scholastic sports ranks. Kaepernick initially sat on the bench while teammates stood for the national anthem, but after meeting with Nate Boyer, a former Seattle Seahawks player and Green Beret, he began kneeling to show respect for veterans and fallen troops.

Kneeling is a more reverent gesture than standing — service members kneel at military gravesites, and penitents kneel in church to humble themselves before God — but many conservatives still take umbrage at the protest posture.

While anthem kneelers say they're demonstrating patriotism by calling on the U.S. to live up to its ideals of liberty and equality, opponents say the practice makes a unifying ritual divisive.