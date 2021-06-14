OPINION: Free speech isn't about power

It's in the absence of robust legal protections, not because of them, that speech becomes a power game. A report on the Congressional-Executive Commission on China's website headlined "Freedom of Expression in China: A Privilege, Not a Right" says it all.

Progressives in the ACLU's ranks want to deemphasize free speech litigation and accelerate the organization's shift from a nonpartisan defender of civil liberties to an unabashedly left-wing interest group. If the retreat allows for a gradual erosion of expressive rights, they will ultimately undermine the very causes they champion.

Racial justice protests rely on the First Amendment's speech, assembly and petition clauses. The free-exercise clause allows religious minorities to practice their faith, and the establishment clause prevents public-school teachers and principals from proselytizing to impressionable students. If courts strike down Republican-led efforts to banish critical race theory from the classroom, it will be on First Amendment grounds.

"The trouble with fighting for human freedom," H.L. Mencken famously wrote, "is that one spends most of one's time defending scoundrels. For it is against scoundrels that oppressive laws are first aimed, and oppression must be stopped at the beginning if it is to be stopped at all."