OPINION: Getting our speech in check

As citizens, we have a duty to be respectful and civil to one another, and we appear to be losing a lot of the ability to do so. Such a sight is discomforting in many ways.

We’ve done it to ourselves. We entertain by putting up with movies containing horrible language. The “F” word seems to be as commonplace as the word “apple.” Our culture is full of terrible language and gross violence. And we accept it. As with many news sources and in political arenas, we are exposed to programming where people debate one another, but it is not really an educated debate — just a series of shouting matches.

In our time, where people are not always talking, but pushing back against ideas, we are losing the simple art of rhetoric and communication. Not totally or completely, but still on a large scale.

If we truly are interested in the question of why our current society exists the way it does or why some of the most horrible events have occurred, one of the possible avenues to explore is how people talk to one another on a day to day basis.

Rhetoric and speechmaking were hallmarks of the Greco-Roman society which, in part, became one of the great values of Western Civilization. The ability to speak, to craft an argument, to respect the other participants, to think about the great questions in an effort to deal with them — all of these goals and more — were part of getting down to the business of living in a representative fashion. To speak also means to hear. It can be argued we are moving into a time when the arts of speaking and listening are either not taught or not appreciated as they should be.

To think about why parts of our society are embittered with one another is to probe the question of why we are not talking and listening. Again, we deal in current technologies which are rewiring our brains and we seek more attention. When some feel they are not getting the kind of attention they want, or isolate themselves, the value of speaking and collaborating goes down. And when people lose connection and purpose, bad things happen.

We have a lot of people either starving for attention or receiving too much. Instead of speaking with their words, they speak in violence and diatribe. It is a problem, and we are naïve if we just assume things will get better.

In our current “Let’s Go Brandon” world where people feel comfortable displaying a political flag with the words “No More BS” on it, or when the “F”’ word appears common, or where someone posts on Twitter concerning the value of burning the God (expletive) country into the ground, we are in the midst of a major whirlwind as far as rhetoric and communication are concerned. These things are not new, they just exist in our time.

Make no mistake, people have an absolute right to the First Amendment speech and expression, but we should consider the cost. The tides are against us as a country if we lose proper rhetoric. Proper civility. Kindness and respect. Again, the battle is not over free speech, but what kind of speech is driving our current discussions.

We’ve made such a mockery of our leaders in this new century. Social media allows for the posting of every foible an individual makes. We live in a world where every action, right or wrong, has to be defended. We may have lost the art of showing, or seeing, an individual simply say, “I am sorry, I apologize, I made a mistake with my words and judgment.”

Sadly, we have become a nation of soundbite. Moreover, people are not always being taught to write, or even speak, a proper sentence.

I am convinced that if we cannot talk to each other — and only deal in extremes — or see our differences first instead of trying to locate those areas of mutual identity, recognition and respect, our ability to understand and hear one another will continue to deteriorate. Perfection is not required, grace is. At that point, we should not be surprised when certain individuals turn to mass violence. And, at the end of the day, we will appear to other countries as a series of armed camps.

We are fools if we do not think other countries are not watching us head down such an avenue. If the citizenry is divided on a mass scale, it can become easy to divide and conquer us further in social, political and economic ways. Moreover, it is easy to be taken advantage of.

It is a really good time to think about how we are talking to one another. If we cannot talk civilly, if everything is an “F” you, we cannot debate issues and talk about solving problems. Or, more importantly, healing our broken places.

Such a dangerous place to be.