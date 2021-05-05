OPINION: GOP seeks to shut down protests

With 361 voter disenfranchisement bills in 47 states, gerrymandering and anti-protest measures, the GOP hopes to silence its multiracial political opposition in the way that Southern segregationists quelled Black power.

In Florida, Gov. Ron DeSantis signed into law what he called “the strongest anti-looting, anti-rioting, pro-law-enforcement piece of legislation in the country.” Signed during the trial of Derek Chauvin — the former Minneapolis police officer convicted of killing George Floyd — the law classifies a riot as a public gathering of three or more people, and denies bail for defendants accused of committing offenses during a protest until they have appeared in court.

The law also enhances penalties for damaging Confederate monuments and flags, and like similar legislation in Iowa and Oklahoma, protects drivers who hit or injure protesters.

These cruel and obscene laws would have protected James Alex Fields Jr., the neo-Nazi who was sent to prison for plowing his car into a crowd of counterprotesters at a Unite the Right rally in 2017, killing Heather Heyer.

Republican legislation proposed in Minnesota would prohibit people convicted of engaging in protest from working in government or receiving student loans, food stamps, housing assistance, unemployment and other government services and benefits.