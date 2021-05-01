OPINION: Half-baked bills target tech giants

"It's all about -- this is really complex law stuff -- does that contract fall into what's called a contract of adhesion?" he said. "The answer is yeah, because of the amount of people that signed up."

Adhesion contracts are offered on a take-it-or-leave-it basis without an opportunity for negotiation. Website terms of service fall into that category, as do cellphone and credit card service contracts, apartment leases and many forms of boilerplate legalese that most consumers accept after little more than a cursory skim. But that doesn't mean they're automatically invalid.

In fact, courts have upheld end-user license agreements -- those painfully long dialogue boxes where users must click "accept" when installing new software -- as enforceable contracts.

Sevier may be sincere in his belief that Facebook and Twitter have sold users a false bill of goods, but he couldn't offer evidence to substantiate the claim. And intricate though it may be, contract law offers no mechanism for courts or government agencies to punish websites for content moderation.

Techdirt editor Mike Masnick explained that state lawmakers are tilting at windmills in their roundup of various social media "censorship" bills.