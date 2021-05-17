OPINION: Healing what ails us

What we need is solutions to the hard questions, and the reality is, solutions may not come quickly. Poverty, racism, a general lack of manners and respect, and much more, hinders true progress in any form.

Healing our nation and communities in any fashion starts with each of us turning the mirror upon ourselves and asking our inward self how each of us can be accountable to ourselves and the next person. This is a hard stance to begin with because being vulnerable with oneself is not always easy. Showing empathy for others also is tough, but it can be done. Emotions are fierce, and it takes courage to practice manners and kindnesses in the midst of attack or misunderstanding. Still, it has been done before by other people of goodwill many times before. If every individual made a commitment to themselves to ‘dig deep’ into the art of loving their neighbor, many animosities can be cooled.