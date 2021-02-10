OPINION: Henry Aaron was first-class all the way

Henry Aaron was a hero of mine.

I don’t know why I latched onto him as someone to emulate when the Braves were still in Milwaukee. I was very young at the time. But I heard about his exploits in baseball, and he was on TV from time to time.

He seemed like everything a hero ought to be.

As I grew older, and Aaron’s star grew brighter, I discovered he was a giant of a man off the field as well as on. Later on, I was well aware of the burden he carried when he approached 700 home runs.

Things were different — even if some things haven’t changed as much as they should — during my youth, a time when I followed baseball more than any other sport.

Poor compliment

Some sports guys ignored racial overtones in baseball. Some did not, and they had small ways of denigrating black players. Some sports writers and broadcasters knew they had to say something good whether they liked it or not. So they would call Aaron and other Black stars “a credit to his race.”