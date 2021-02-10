OPINION: Henry Aaron was first-class all the way

Henry Aaron was a hero of mine.
I don’t know why I latched onto him as someone to emulate when the Braves were still in Milwaukee. I was very young at the time. But I heard about his exploits in baseball, and he was on TV from time to time.
He seemed like everything a hero ought to be.
As I grew older, and Aaron’s star grew brighter, I discovered he was a giant of a man off the field as well as on. Later on, I was well aware of the burden he carried when he approached 700 home runs.
Things were different — even if some things haven’t changed as much as they should — during my youth, a time when I followed baseball more than any other sport.
Poor compliment
Some sports guys ignored racial overtones in baseball. Some did not, and they had small ways of denigrating black players. Some sports writers and broadcasters knew they had to say something good whether they liked it or not. So they would call Aaron and other Black stars “a credit to his race.”
Believe it or not, that was supposed to be acceptable, and we were encouraged by some elements in the news-sports media to think such tripe was a compliment. Daddy told me people “say crap like that when they don’t really mean it.”
Aaron and others didn’t repudiate the insinuations in front of the camera. Yes, they were insulted. They were hurt, but they let their playing skills and their first-class conduct as outstanding human beings to speak to their character.
Often, remarks and treatment got downright dirty. It’s unspeakable that Aaron received death threats when it became clear he was going to break Babe Ruth’s home run record and there wouldn’t be an asterisk beside the record book notation.
He handled the pressure well, and refused to be anything other than a giant of a man who was loved and admired by millions of people who didn’t care if he was Black. He was a hero.
A life like Henry Aaron’s is a refuge during this time of civil unrest and political turmoil. Hammerin’ Hank stood for accomplishment and decorum, no matter how blatant racism twisted him on the inside.
He didn’t have to break the color barrier in baseball. Jackie Robinson had already done that, followed by Larry Doby in the American League, in Cleveland. I never heard Rocky Colavito — another baseball hero of mine — say anything other than he was glad he was on the same team as Doby and Minnie Minoso, two of the many Negro League greats who proved integration was welcome by most fans in the Major Leagues.
"Dream outfield"
I’ve seen a lot of magnificent baseball players over the years, and my dream outfield is still Aaron, Mickey Mantle and Willie Mays. I don’t have to hold forth on how good these guys were — and how classy.
Some of you may not know that the Birmingham Black Barons of the Negro American League won the 1948 pennant, beating the legendary Kansas City Monarchs, with Willie playing center field. He was 15 years old at the time.
By the time he made it to the Minneapolis Millers, everybody knew Mays belonged in the majors.
A note on Jackie Robinson: He broke the color barrier twice. The first was in 1946 when he played for the Montreal Royals, a Triple-A club. He was reviled by some, even after his first game when he had four hits, including a home run.
Some teams wouldn’t play Montreal. Robinson withstood the abuse and then turned around and broke the barrier again in front of a worldwide audience.
I did not get to see Robinson play, but I saw Aaron hit a home run. Actually, I saw the Braves play three times in Atlanta, and Aaron hit a homer in each. The crowd went wild every time. As it should be.
It’s easy to see who deserved to be a hero. Just take a look at Hank, Willie, Mickey, Jackie, Rocky, Sandy and all the stars we love to watch. (I have to mention Koufax, my favorite all-time pitcher.) You can’t hide character and you can’t alter character with catchphrases and sneers.
As for Ruth, he will always be one of the all-time greats. His legend wasn’t diminished. Aaron was building his own legend, just like Mantle and Mays.
He was first class all the way. That’s how heroes are.
