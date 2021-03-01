OPINION: How can we address climate change?

Likewise, someone who drives to work in a gasoline powered vehicle doesn’t do so because they like putting CO2 into the atmosphere. Rather, that vehicle gives them the best transportation for their budget.

For decades, many economists have proposed a simple solution to this situation. Levy a fee on the pollution-creating behavior (using electricity generated from coal, driving a gasoline-powered vehicle, plus many others), with the fee approaching the environmental damage done by the behavior.

A pollution fee would create two benefits. Since it increases the price of the behavior, like any price increase it will cause people to do less of it. Users of coal-generated electricity will look for electricity generated from cleaner sources, such as solar, natural gas or hydro. For the user of the gasoline vehicle, ride-sharing, public transit or buying a hybrid or electric vehicle could be options.

The second benefit will be environmental improvements to those sources with high pollution levels. Coal producers will know they will have to become cleaner to survive. The same will be the case for gasoline vehicles.