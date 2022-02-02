OPINION: Identity politics on Supreme Court must be subtle

The political analysis of Biden’s promise, mainly from the left, leans on the dubious assumption that Black women voters, a significant part of the Democrats’ base, need some kind of reward for their loyalty. (Such arguments often come with unhelpful carping about the things that Biden wanted to do for them but couldn’t magically pull off with a split Congress.)

The idea that Black women vote identity rather than their interests is itself a bit insulting. It presupposes a lack of sophistication in making political calculations. Perhaps, just perhaps, these voters are more focused on who could serve their economic interests than on the appearance of the person they’d entrust with them.

If Black Democrats insisted on being represented by Blacks, the Democrats would have nominated Kamala Harris or Cory Booker in 2020, rather than Biden. Biden rose from the back of the primary pack thanks to the support of U.S. Rep. Jim Clyburn, the Black power broker from South Carolina. Clyburn saw Biden as an ally who could beat Trump, and he was right.

In recent elections, some Latino and Black support for Democratic candidates has edged down. So much for the allure of racial pandering.