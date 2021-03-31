OPINION: Ineffectual remedies for mass shootings

Take away assault weapons and these criminals would use other, equally deadly firearms. Take away 30-round magazines and they would use several 10-round magazines or multiple guns. Most mass shooters bring more than one gun.

There is a common belief that forcing a shooter to stop to switch out magazines would save lives by allowing someone to subdue him. But in a real-life situation, he would not be surrounded by potential victims who would leap to grab his gun during the few precious seconds they would have. It's a scenario more likely in movies.

Expanding background checks to private sales and eliminating the Charleston loophole would be justifiable measures to make it harder for people who are not allowed to own guns, such as felons and fugitives, to get guns. There is no good reason to maintain holes in a dike.

But it's not likely that tighter rules would avert mass shootings anytime soon, if ever. Most of the mass shooters, including the most recent ones, were not barred from buying firearms.

The conservative notion that more armed citizens are the answer is equally flawed. Colorado allows adults to openly carry rifles and pistols without a permit. Only three states have more people with concealed-carry permits than Georgia. Neither fact was any help to those who were attacked.

It's painful to consider that even in America, mass shootings are such freakish, random events that they are impossible to prevent. But the writer Flannery O'Connor once noted, "The truth does not change according to our ability to stomach it."

