OPINION: Leave these children alone!

Many bills would prohibit trans students from participating in sports consistent with their gender identities. The stated concern is that some beefy boy, dressed as a girl, will enjoy an unfair advantage over athletes who were born female. No one seems able to say when this has ever happened. Like voter fraud, it’s apparently a “problem” that exists mainly in your minds.

I mean, really. Look at yourselves. If conservatism is, as you often say, a doctrine of personal liberty, a statement that the state has no business telling people what to do, how is it you’re snooping at the genitals of kids? Do you really think this is a good look for you? Do you actually believe you’ll be lauded someday for bullying children at their most vulnerable? Do you suppose this will stop trans kids from being trans kids, or induce trans adults to leave the sunlight and return to the shadows?

When has that ever happened? When has the marginalized group ever returned quietly to the margins?

Yet people like you insist on pushing them in that direction, just the same. And that’s always the way, isn’t it? It seems to be the sad destiny of humankind that we hate and fear — those words again — what we don’t understand.