OPINION: Legislative leaders pack a lot of power

Back when Liston Ramsey was speaker of the N.C. House of Representatives, some political observers said he was more powerful than the governor.
The reason was his appointive power in the heavily Democratic House. The Democrats could do anything they wanted because of their overwhelming majority, but Ramsey was the one who decided who served on which committee and as such was the de facto judge of political favorites and legislator performance.
The speaker’s power is magnified because budget bills originate in the House, even though the state Senate can offer its own proposal. In the end, the House decides the final budget. It can accept, reject or modify Senate propositions.
All things considered, including party politicking, the Senate’s pull on the budget comes from its ability to approve or contest the House version.
Now we come to someone else who has the opportunity to wield enormous clout. Although she has no appointive duties, Kamala Harris is one of the more powerful U.S. vice presidents in American history.
The vice president has only four constitutional duties: preside over the Senate, take over the presidency if the president dies or cannot fully function, confirm the Electoral College vote, and cast the deciding vote if the Senate is evenly split.
Ah, the deciding vote. That gives Democrats a one-vote edge over Republican senators. It is my hope that — in the spirit of a more perfect union — Harris will use her sway to urge bipartisanship and recognize good legislation regardless of party origin.
That will be a difficult stance, but our nation can benefit from backing off the tendency for a party to dismiss out of hand anything coming from the other side.
Members of Congress talk to each other all the time. Gone are the days of the “smoke-filled rooms” where deals were cut in secret. But members still strike bargains, and the country will be well-served if Harris backs a good deal.
We can’t afford stark partisanship that too often hamstrings Congress. There will never be a time when House and Senate members agree on everything, but belligerence is not an ingredient of progress or unity.
Neither is diffidence.
In regard to every incoming president from the time Gerald Ford took office, I have had the opportunity to express in writing my hope that this will be the best president in U.S. history. I offered the same hope for Donald Trump, and I pray Joe Biden will be the best.
So far, the rating still belongs to George Washington.
And I hope Harris is the best vice president we’ve ever known.
The use of power creates the legacy of powerful people. How those with less power interact with the most powerful is just as telling.
There are ways to become a shining beacon of leadership that transcends generations and ways to be a forgotten smudge pot in an overgrown ditch. The latter is easy.
I think the talks between Mitch McConnell and Charles Schumer on Senate committees is a positive move. Word is the committees will be evenly represented, although probably chaired by a Democrat. Legislation that is deadlocked will advance to the Senate floor to be considered.
The full membership will debate the bill. Here is where everyone has a chance to choose bipartisanship or disarray.
In my opinion, McConnell would do our country a favor if he presented Harris to the Senate on her first day.
I hope, as always, this will be the best government ever. Those we elected can make it happen and still practice politics. Such sentiment is not mere pie in the sky. Resounding bipartisan victories have been achieved.
I have no problem with politicking, but I have little patience with stubborn, self-induced blindness.
We teach our children to play together. We want them to be better off than us, no matter how notable our successes.
Listen up, lawmakers. You don’t have to be president or governor to be a leader who makes good things happen.
You are a failure if, at the end of your terms, you are better off than you were and the rest of us are not.
