OPINION: Minimum wage can be tricky

There are studies — oh, there are studies — on how hiking the minimum wage affects employment. Good studies also contradict other good studies. The problem is that the mechanics linking wages to jobs have a lot of moving parts. The details matter.

Raising the federal minimum wage to $15 an hour sits high on the progressive bucket list. The base rate is now a very low $7.25 an hour. Had the minimum in 1968 kept pace with inflation, it would be $12 an hour today.

Adding a $15 minimum to the COVID-19 relief bill seemed the simple way to get there. By advancing the legislation under the budget reconciliation process, Democrats could pass it with a simple majority. But it appears that the minimum wage would not qualify under these easier rules. It would require a 60-vote margin in the Senate, which Republicans could deny.

President Joe Biden now wants the matter addressed in future legislation. Good. That gives us more time to think about it.

Most states have set their own minimum wage above the federal level. Making work pay well enjoys wide political support. In 2020, Florida voters favored then-President Donald Trump while also approving a $15 minimum.