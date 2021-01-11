OPINION: Pence needs to save US from Trump

Trump finally issued a statement Thursday promising "an orderly transition on Jan. 20." But given his past obstinacy and his volatile nature, it would be unwise to bet the nation's future on that grudging commitment. He could just as easily call on his followers to flood into the capital to prevent Biden's inauguration.

As long he remains president, Trump also has the power to dispense executive clemency like Halloween candy. He could pardon more confederates and war criminals, and he could grant himself a pardon — which might or might not be valid.

If I were one of the deranged marauders who forced their way into the Capitol and pillaged congressional offices, I would be appealing to Trump to spare me and my accomplices from going to jail. Who would be surprised if Trump agreed? On Wednesday, asking the rioters to go home, he added: "We love you. You're very special."

Reckless choices and gross abuses are not the only risk. Trump has been largely AWOL for the last two months, even as a raging pandemic kills thousands of Americans every day. When the federal government was hit by a massive cyberattack, he shrugged it off. If some international or national crisis erupts in the coming days, Trump cannot be trusted to handle it responsibly.