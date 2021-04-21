OPINION: ‘Protect and Serve’ is a universal duty

Former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin is a convicted murderer. The jury did its job as dictated by law and the U.S. Constitution.
Jurors completed their deliberations in about 11 hours. That shows the prosecution’s case was compelling beyond a reasonable doubt, a conclusion reached by many people who followed the trial.
The judge outlined steps that must be completed after the trial. Sentencing will be in eight weeks, according to the judge’s timeline.
That might seem like a long time, but it’s necessary. The jury’s verdict cannot be appealed. The only basis for appeal is the conduct of the trial, and appeal is the right of the convicted.
The judge and prosecutors, who represent the people, don’t want to see the verdict set aside because the defendant didn’t get a fair trial.
I’ve known many law officers. Most were good, some were (and are) great. A few were what my elders used to call “cowboy cops” who sometimes played fast and loose with the rules.
Chauvin would have been called a cowboy — someone with a Wild West attitude — back then. Regardless of how he’s described, he stepped so far over the line that George Floyd died.
The phrase “To Protect and Serve” applies to everyone, even those facing arrest. That’s something everyone ought to understand. Officers are accountable for their actions, just like residents.
I was never told I better respect the badge or else, but I was advised by more than one mentor I should cooperate with the cops. Most are good, they said, and you will probably rarely or never have a confrontational moment with an officer. But the cowboys don’t wear signs or different badges.
I admit I’m a small-town guy. I have no idea what it’s like in the big city where the population density is many times greater than here. I have only my personal experience of knowing friendly officers I believed were absolutely trustworthy when I was young and seeing officers at work — up close — as a professional journalist.
I also admit I have no idea how to keep the cowboys out of the ranks any more than I have a solution to keep predators away from our children, eliminate corruption from politics, or isolate rioters from protesters.
I agree with retired Charlotte police Chief Rodney Monroe’s comments after Tuesday’s verdict. He said more attention must be paid to officer recruitment.
“I don’t believe we’ll ever reach a point where we know it all or we’ve done it all,” he said. “I think that we really have to focus on how we bring people into the organization — who we bring into the organization.”
Officer training has changed since I became a journalist. It’s more intense and stresses decision-making and personal interaction. Many officers I meet in our area have advanced training.
One of the best changes is community policing. When you know your officers and the officers know you, understanding of each other grows. That’s important.
I’m sure community policing is much tougher in our larger cities, but it gets results. Like any plan, the agency and the public must commit to community policing for it to work.
But there are people in every profession who make all the right motions and talk the talk, but spurn the innate values needed to be the person you really want doing the job.
I respect our local officers, but Monroe is correct in saying law enforcement will never stop evolving.
There are thousands of officers who never make the news because they fulfill their responsibilities as they should. They cherish the rules, and they embrace their communities even as they steel themselves to deal with violence and tragedy.
If someone in the ranks steps over the line as Chauvin did, that person can no longer be treated as a cop, but a criminal. When that happens, good cops and good people shudder. Our system, our courage, our conduct and resolve — all of us, not just the defendant — also go on trial.
We have to be fair, we have to be strong, and we have to be intolerant of wrongdoing. We are, after all, society’s jurors. Every day.
