OPINION: Should we revive negative income tax idea?

Preserving the incentive to earn more would mean more households would qualify for payments from the IRS than are receiving some form of poverty assistance today. However, with the incentive to earn more, over time many of these households would move to self-sufficiency.

Two big plus points for the NIT are its low administration costs and flexibility. A similar program the IRS currently operates has administrative costs of only 1.5%. The NIT could be set up to quickly adjust to a household’s circumstances. When a household’s earnings change — either up or down — an interim income tax form could be filed allowing the NIT payments to be adjusted. Alternatively, employers could be required to send information about hirings, firings and payment adjustments to the IRS.

Financial help via the NIT could be brought into the 21st century by issuing debit cards to recipients. The cards could be replenished each month, and when adjustments to the amounts are needed, they can quickly be reflected in the cards.

One reason there are so many federal poverty programs is that each addresses a different aspect of poverty, such as hunger, housing, energy costs, etc. The simplest NIT program would eliminate these categories and just provide households cash via the NIT debit cards. It would then be up to households to decide how to use the cash.