OPINION: Smell of money overcomes beliefs

It seems all you have to do to make some people change their minds about something is to offer a reward.
A large number of Americans who swore they weren’t going to get vaccinated against COVID-19 got right in line when some states, including North Carolina, gave them an opportunity to grab a big bag of loot through lotteries or other kinds of goodies-for-shots schemes.
Thanks to the smell of money, a shot isn’t risky after all. Many who believed the pandemic is a hoax changed their minds when they got a whiff of the chance to win a special lottery. They were adamant that they weren’t going to fall for that fake pandemic even though the coronavirus has killed more than 600,000 Americans.
It’s something else killing people, not that fake disease, said they. Isn’t it amazing how a plot dissolves into thin air when the reward is rich enough? Health isn’t a big enough issue, but money – now that makes a difference.
It’s a sorry state of affairs when people have to be tricked, teased or paid to do the right thing. What will government do to convince folks to get their shots when the next pandemic arrives? And it will.
Maybe we can stop the anti-mask violence with the promise to pay people if they don’t hurt or kill clerks who have to tell customers about a company’s mask policy. If they object to the policy, give them a mask and 20 bucks.
I think there should be a special felony category for people who threaten, injure or kill store employees who tell customers about a mask policy because it’s part of their job. The clerk and probably not the manager of store or restaurant or whatever didn’t make the policy.
The owner or corporate office did, and employees have to say something to keep their jobs. The felony should be classed as premeditated because you see the sign before you open the door or get to the drive-in window.
Think about it. People have to be rewarded for getting a vaccination? Some of these same people react with extreme violence because a working guy or gal is compelled to mention store policy?
That’s just as insane as employees insisting they shouldn’t have to wear a mask at work or get vaccinated to return to work because such policies violate their rights. Excuse me? Maybe you’re one of the millions of workers who obtained on-the-job waivers because you think smoking is a right.
Most of us have encountered policies that are meant to foster a safe workplace for employees and customers. Such regulations are all over the place. If you don’t like them, you can go work elsewhere.
Do you know anyone who was refused employment or fired because of a failed drug test? Or maybe violating company computer policy? Did claiming imaginary rights make everything OK?
Bullies and outlaws surrender their rights automatically when they turn to violence or the threat of violence to get their way. No manner of rationalization can make such violence acceptable or excusable.
The best medical professionals all over the world agree that there is a killer pandemic loose and we need to pull together to beat it, but all it takes is some ol’ boy to say “No it ain’t” and suddenly some people have all they need to reject science and common sense.
Oh well. I knew a bunch of people when I was a boy who believed they would never get caught speeding if they packed their hubcaps with aluminum foil – just because somebody ran off at the mouth. The hubcaps on all the cars I drove were aluminum, by the way.
That, of course, can’t be compared to the pandemic and the misery it has caused, and I know some folks have good medical reasons why they should not be vaccinated. We must show them consideration, too.
For the rest of us, there are choices: Be a team player because you understand people are scared and they’re trying to protect themselves and their businesses, be a bully looking for a one-sided fight or be someone who raises a great deal of clatter over imaginary rights you don’t actually have and never did.
So, too, there is the option to be vocal holdouts and deny everything until somebody offers us a tantalizing reward.
Then, we’ll be transformed into righteous believers and everybody will applaud us. Until the next time we face a national crisis. And there will be a next time.
Reach Larry Clark at wryturlc@yahoo.com.