OPINION: Smell of money overcomes beliefs

Bullies and outlaws surrender their rights automatically when they turn to violence or the threat of violence to get their way. No manner of rationalization can make such violence acceptable or excusable.

The best medical professionals all over the world agree that there is a killer pandemic loose and we need to pull together to beat it, but all it takes is some ol’ boy to say “No it ain’t” and suddenly some people have all they need to reject science and common sense.

Oh well. I knew a bunch of people when I was a boy who believed they would never get caught speeding if they packed their hubcaps with aluminum foil – just because somebody ran off at the mouth. The hubcaps on all the cars I drove were aluminum, by the way.

That, of course, can’t be compared to the pandemic and the misery it has caused, and I know some folks have good medical reasons why they should not be vaccinated. We must show them consideration, too.

For the rest of us, there are choices: Be a team player because you understand people are scared and they’re trying to protect themselves and their businesses, be a bully looking for a one-sided fight or be someone who raises a great deal of clatter over imaginary rights you don’t actually have and never did.