OPINION: Spring bares the soul of nature’s diversity

But take heart! We don’t have go back to the Stone Age or slow civilization to a crawl. Witness the revolution in the auto industry.

My grandfather used to say there is nothing an internal combustion engine can do that an electric motor can’t do better. The problem in my grandfather’s time (he was born in 1899) was a power source. Today, the fastest street-legal cars in the world I read about are hybrids, with electricity providing the bulk of the go-power.

Airplanes aren’t far behind. See, there? We are smart, and when potential profit is thrown into the mix, we are even more motivated. There are people among us who reject conservation. I cannot figure out if they just don’t get it or they don’t want to be bothered.

I guess it might be a symptom of that mysterious mindset of people who aren’t concerned about a little ol’ pandemic. They don’t care much about a little pollution like the caustic Flint River, the Florida phosphate lake in Florida, or the giant plastic garbage islands in the Pacific Ocean.

I’m glad I am witness (and more than willing participant) to the transition from the Analog Age to the Digital Epoch. I admit I might not enjoy woods, meadows, mountains, rivers and seashores nearly as much if not for city parking lots from which I get things I cannot make or grow myself.