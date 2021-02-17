OPINION: Standing in their shoes

I have lately been watching all of us navigating through the pandemic and simply living life. As an educator, I have also tried to be more in tune with what my students and colleagues have been feeling. I have, at times, suspended disbelief as we all learn how to live and adjust in arguably the most intense but interesting time to be alive.

The pandemic has accelerated changes in our economy, our religious lives, our politics, and many other things that we never really thought were changing until faced with the change. I’m concerned about many things, especially being able to ensure all of us have the capability to stay connected, but also to communicate more with each other. There are times when I see too many students and colleagues looking down at their devices and not looking up toward their peers or the events around them. I believe if we are not looking at one another and hearing one another then we cannot be our best at solving issues and concerns which need our attention.