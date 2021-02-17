OPINION: Standing in their shoes

I have lately been watching all of us navigating through the pandemic and simply living life. As an educator, I have also tried to be more in tune with what my students and colleagues have been feeling. I have, at times, suspended disbelief as we all learn how to live and adjust in arguably the most intense but interesting time to be alive.
The pandemic has accelerated changes in our economy, our religious lives, our politics, and many other things that we never really thought were changing until faced with the change. I’m concerned about many things, especially being able to ensure all of us have the capability to stay connected, but also to communicate more with each other. There are times when I see too many students and colleagues looking down at their devices and not looking up toward their peers or the events around them. I believe if we are not looking at one another and hearing one another then we cannot be our best at solving issues and concerns which need our attention.
As a teacher, I strive to have positive relationships with my students. I seek to know them well in the brief time I have to work with them, and what I have learned is, we all lack a certain level of empathy. Just like the technological feeds which suggest to every one of us what to buy and what to wear, we sometimes lock ourselves up into certain identities and forget the vulnerabilities in ourselves and others. At the times I recognize this in myself, I come back to attempting empathetic thought.
There is a line from a movie which helps to keep me grounded. I read the book and saw the movie as a young adult and have never forgotten the moment. A gifted playwright and screenwriter, Horton Foote had the extreme task of adapting Harper Lee’s “To Kill a Mockingbird” for the big screen. The film debuted in 1962 amid America’s modern day civil rights struggles. Foote, like Lee, was reared in the South and decided to take a film producer’s idea to divide the events of the book into seasons.
One of the story’s main themes is how children make sense of a neighbor who seems really different from anyone else; releasing their fears concerning "the other." Then, through a series of events, the main character, Scout Finch, comes to see the neighbor, Boo Radley, in a deeper and broader way. In the film’s finale, Scout walks Boo home. Foote’s screenplay reads, “One time Atticus said, ‘You never really knew a man until you stood in his shoes and walked around in them.’”
Empathy is defined as having the ability to understand and share the feelings of another. The metaphor of putting on someone else’s shoes and walking around in them a little bit sticks pretty good here. It is easy from someone’s vantage point to make judgments, but sometimes a little harder to understand what a particular person is going through. It takes a lot of humility to put others first.
Empathy is different from sympathy. The great majority of people do not need sympathy. They want to be seen and to be heard. That is not sympathy; it is engagement.
Having a decent understanding of history can help us navigate the minefield of human relationships. Some people express perspectives of joy and hope or unbelief and negativity. The question to answer and observe is. "Why?"
Religion can be a big factor in developing empathy. Expressing love for fellow human beings and being driven to serve others offers salvation in multiple ways. Being a part of something bigger than oneself is simply healing.
Education can help with empathy, too. Knowing some things about different cultures and the various backgrounds of other citizens helps one to realize the Latin phrase "E Pluribus Unum" — "out of many — one."
Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. had a nice quote regarding how empathy can be a help: “You cannot solve a problem with anger or hatred. It takes empathy and patience and compassion to overcome anger, hatred and resentment.”
In "To Kill a Mockingbird,” Scout follows the above mentioned line by saying, "But standing on the Radley porch was enough.” Foote’s line is poignant and heartfelt, but may not be the truth.
In our times — just as perilous and different and joyful and angry as any other time — we have a duty to strive for understanding. We have a duty to listen. We have to practice the task of getting over our fear of others and work toward using empathy in our lives.
Brent Tomberlin is a social studies instructor at South Caldwell High School and Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute. Email him at btomberlin50@outlook.com.