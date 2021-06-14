OPINION:Teach a man to fish, or not

You may have heard the proverb, “Give a man a fish, and you’ll feed him for a day. Teach a man to fish, and you’ll feed him for a lifetime of crushing debt after he buys the boat, trailer, tackle, depth finder, trolling motor, etc.”

Seriously, though, despite my dad’s best efforts throughout my childhood and a few excursions of my own as an adult, I’d still rather someone just give me the fish — preferably deep fried with a side of coleslaw and hush puppies.

Don’t get me wrong, though, I do enjoy a few minutes of vigorous catching. I could just do without the fishing part.

One of my earliest memories of fishing with no hope of escape was the time my dad and some of his friends took me on an expedition to the Toledo Bend Reservoir on the border of Texas and Louisiana when I was around 11 years old. Along with the fishing, we planned to visit nearby Zwolle, Louisiana, for the Zwolle Tamale Fiesta (a festival honoring — you guessed it — tamales), which was to be the highlight of the trip for me because... tamales.