OPINION: Term-limit supporter bares his soles

When he wasn't lugging amplifiers and leading sound checks, Tim "Izzy" Israel swapped stories with country music chart-toppers. Criss-crossing the country in tour buses left little time for lobbying. Politics was a game other people played.

Then a once-in-a-century pandemic canceled concerts and brought life to a standstill. Israel watched it unfold, waiting for a decisive, coordinated response that never came. After losing his job in the entertainment industry, he grew disgusted with the partisan finger-pointing and endless excuses on Capitol Hill. As Americans lost their lives and livelihoods, the blowhards in Congress bickered.

"They didn't look for solutions, and they're supposed to," said Israel, a father of six who lives in the Nashville suburb of Hartsville, Tennessee. "These people swear an oath. They never seem to be able to fix something like a plumber you would call or a construction worker or anyone else. They seem to get away with substandard performance on their job."

If professional politicians couldn't get the job done, Israel thought, there must be a way to replace the cloistered elites with average Americans like the salt-of-the-earth folks he met working as backstage bouncers and slinging hash browns in all-night diners.