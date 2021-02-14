OPINION: The impact of a higher minimum wage

Let me relate a personal story to illustrate some of these issues. When I turned 16, I took a job at a fast-food restaurant and was paid the prevailing minimum wage of $1 an hour. The hours didn’t conflict with my high school education, and I was proud to be earning my own money. I also made some great friends and learned how to work with others and handle crises. When a regular customer ordered 50 hamburgers for a party to start in an hour, we worked really, really fast.

After breaking me in on the fryer and then a stint on the grill, the owner-manager moved me to the counter for taking orders after he discovered I was good at quickly adding numbers. In those days, the cash register did not add prices. Counter workers did the additions on customers’ bags, and I rarely made a mistake.

After about a year, a friend tipped me off to a job in a furniture warehouse. Initially I wasn’t interested because I’d be working mostly alone, and the hours weren’t as good for my academic schedule. But then I heard the pay was $1.65 an hour, 40% more than the $1.15 I was earning after a couple of raises. I had an interview and was offered the job.

Still, I didn’t want to leave the restaurant. I went to the owner-manager and told him about my offer. I hoped he would increase my wage to maybe $1.50 an hour, which would be enough for me to stay.