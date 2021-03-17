OPINION: The long coronavirus road to change

On Saturday evening, my wife and I commemorated the first anniversary of the COVID-19 pandemic by inviting two friends to join us for a masked and distanced cocktail on the lawn. We are partly vaccinated, and with new cases on the decline in Los Angeles County — 609 on Sunday, with just 25 deaths — we've begun to feel for the first time in a long time something like a cautious optimism.

In the email invite to our friends, I joked that we'd be sitting shiva for the long dark year we had experienced — with a minyan reduced in size for social distancing. Not a great joke, perhaps, but also not untrue. I am a keeper of dates, of occasions. This is part of how I recognize my passage through the world. Birthdays, death days, anniversaries; by remembering I keep track of where I am.

Commemorations bestow — or seek to — a sense of shape, of order, to the chaos of events. Experience is neutral. It is what we cull from it, the narratives we create, that give it meaning. Since last week, personal encomiums have been popping up across my social media feeds, as friends and colleagues and acquaintances remember the last time they went out to eat or attended a movie or concert, the final "before" family visit or the last in-person class. We take these sorts of moments for granted, until they disappear.