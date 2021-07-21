OPINION: The old Union cannot be restored

You'd do well to take a lesson from President Abraham Lincoln. Initially, his goal in the Civil War had little to do with ending slavery. No, he only wanted to get back to normal, to restore "the Union as it was." Eventually, though, he came to see that this was impossible: The old Union was gone, and he would have to make a new one. That's when he became determined to eradicate slavery. That's why he spoke at Gettysburg about "a new birth of freedom."

Like Lincoln, Democrats are fixated on restoring the Union as it was. Meaning, before polarization and misinformation, before disaffection and insurrection, before crazy came to town, chaos trailing in its wake.

Well, at some point, Democrats must realize, as Lincoln did, that the old Union cannot be restored. Too much has happened, too much has changed. Consider that a new poll finds two-thirds of Southern Republicans favoring a course Lincoln knew all too well: secession.