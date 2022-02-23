OPINION: There are no cancel culture winners

More often than not, both liberals and conservatives aggressively utilize ill-defined indignities, manufactured outrage and bombastic rhetoric to score cheap political points against the other side.

Currently, we are witnessing such antics being shamelessly employed by right-wing politicians such as Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin, who have waged wanton attacks on the freedom of speech while promoting all sorts of political smokescreens and red herrings.

Some on the right have weaponized such tactics to impact the education of children, be it prohibiting certain books or discussions in K-12 public schools or stacking local school boards with conservative ideologues.

Political persuasion and personal feelings aside, the answer is not to deny them the right to express their viewpoints because you disagree with them. Rather, the appropriate and more effective response is to challenge such rhetoric with concrete facts and logic that will effectively disprove the positions that one may find objectionable or even abhorrent. To paraphrase the old saying, “Sunlight is the best disinfectant.”