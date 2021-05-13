OPINION: There’s more to English than just English

Does this mean the Neanderthal is still unearthed because he hasn’t been dug up yet?

Or does it mean what’s left of the Neanderthal after being buried for thousands of years has actually been dug up?

Of course it’s the latter, since nobody would know the Neanderthal hasn’t been unearthed because nobody’s been digging in that spot. Inflection is important in English and most every other language. In many tongues, there may be multiple meanings of the same basic spelling depending on inflection.

It’s also possible to alter the usual intent of a word by inflection, as with a sneering sound added. Such things are usually accompanied by appropriate (or inappropriate) facial expressions.

We’re always adding words, and sometimes they don’t originate from anything. They are simply made up without benefit of a root word and a definition assigned after somebody decides whatever they just mumbled might be a good word. Like “gumption.”

Nobody knows why it was invented, even though it probably came from Great Britain – and most likely Scotland – umpteens of years ago. And gumption is a short form of “rumgumption” and “rumblegumption.”